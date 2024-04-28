Polling continue for local bodies by-elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Polling continues for six seats of local bodies by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has set up Election Monitoring and Control Center to monitor it.

Arrangements have been completed for by-elections held for chairman in Tehsil Council Darosh Chitral, Tangi Charsadda, Daraban DI Khan, Katlang Mardan, Dasu Kohistan and Blambat Lower Dir.

Polling was started at 8:00 am and will continue till 5:00 pm without any break.

In all these tehsil council by-elections, 33 candidates are contesting.

A total of 783,772 voters will exercise their right to vote. A total of 568 polling stations have been established. Within which 1,720 polling booths have been constructed.

233 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive. For which adequate security measures have been taken.

During any emergency can be contacted on telephone numbers 0919213214 and 0919213215.