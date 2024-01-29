Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Monday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines on January 30 (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Monday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines on January 30 (Tuesday).

According to the company's spokesman here Monday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm tomorrow (Tuesday) on the following feeders: Feeders from Ali Judge Grid: Faridabad, Allama Iqbal Town Grid Feeders: Neelam, Sutlej, Muhammad Pura, Feeders from Attabad Grid: Anwar Rashid, Ayesha, Panther Sports, Feeders from Ayesha Grid: Khan Colony, Ghazni, Habib Colony, Basirpur Feeders from Grid: Roheela Road, Batapur Feeders from Grid: Manhala, Laluh, Dayal, Badamibagh Feeders from Grid: Masoom Shah Road, Bhati Grid Feeders from: Kasurpura , Feeders from Kachhari Road, Bhakki Grid: Bhakki, Bhogiwal Feeders from Grid: Bhagatpura, China Scheme 2, Khizrabad, Feeders from Bachiki Grid: F1, 2, Bund Road Feeders from Grid: Fazal Colony, Pedro Road, Sherakot, Rana Town, Bunga Hayat Feeders from Grid: Wandla Jagir, Cantt Grid Feeders from: Officer Colony, MES Power House, Chah Meeran Feeders from Grid: Chah Meeran, Akram Park, Sultanpura, Tajpura, Chinar Bagh Feeders from Grid: Kadial ,Feeders from Chochak Grid: Lakhodir, Sidhe Shah,Chowhang Feeders from Grid: Angora,Khanpur,Chunian Feeders from Grid:Ghazi,Daroghawala Feeders from Grid:Kot Farzand,Defence Grid Feeders from:Akhtar Saeed Medical College,Defence 4,9 , Nishat Colony D, Hale Tower, Defense Phase 5 Feeders from Grid: Guhawa, Lille, Dipalpur Feeders from Grid: Rao Ajmal, DHA Rahbar Feeders from Grid: Edenabad, Allahabad Feeders from Grid Mastwal, Allahabad, Gehlan Hattar, X Air Feeders from Avenue Grid: Hudiara 2, Noorpur, Farooqabad Feeders from Grid: Banduki Down, C3, Fatehgarh Feeders from Grid: Tajpura, Fatehgarh, Mujahidabad, Hyder Qar, Nabipura, PRSS 2, 3, Fort Grid Feeders from: Bazaar Hakimman, Walled City, Garden Town Feeders from Grid: Askari 1, Nawabpura, Ghazi Grid Feeders from: Altaf Colony, Eden Express, Jallo Park, Sadar Bazar 1, GOR Grid Feeders from: Canal Bank, Gulshan Ravi Grid Feeders from: Noonarian, Union Park, Haveli Grid Feeders from: Bahman Shah, Pir Ghani, Sulaimanki, Hujra Grid Feeders from: Zahidpura, Dawood Bandgi, Shah Moqim, ICI Grid Feeders from: Quaid-e-Azam Apparel, Zafarabad, Jandiala Sher Feeders from Khan Grid: Atlantic, Interloop, Kakar Gul, Sher Rabbani, Johar Town Feeders from Grid: K Block Johar Town, Shabir Town, Johar Town 2 Feeders from Grid: Gulshan Rehman, Judicial Colony, KK Dogran Feeders from Grid: Rati Feeders from Tabi, Rahmanabad, KRK Grid: Feeders from KRK, Lathani, ZafarK, Kahnah Grid: Nanghar Sharif, Kahnah City, Malhkoki, Kanganpur Feeders from Grid: PLU, Shamkot, Kasur New Grid Feeders : Shahbaz, Kasoor Old Grid Feeders : ARAMB, KSK Grid Feeders : Huduki, Old Industrial, SF1,2, LDA Avenue Feeders Grid : NESPAK, LEFO Grid Feeders : Ismail Nagar, Satara Colony , Feeders from Lilliani Grid: Feeders from Lilliani Grid: Dada International, Hafeez Tannery, Naqeebabad, Omega, Sadiq Sons, Mandi Ahmedabad Feeders from Grid: Lakho Malkana, Malikpur Feeders from Grid: G8, C3, Manga Mandi Grid Feeders : Industrial 2, Rukh Madhke, Macleod Road Feeders from Grid: Aybak Road, Anarkali, Royal Park, Mochi Grid Feeders from: Fuwara Chowk, Delhi Gate, Model Town Grid Feeders from: Minhaj, Model Town 3, Mohlin Grid Feeders from: Tubewell, Feeders from Adampura, Nankana Grid: Nabipur, Mandiala, Narang Feeders from Grid: Narang City, Meroval, Okara Cantt.

Feeders from Nizami, Old Kot Lakhpat Grid: Tariq, Feeders from PWR Grid: Dars Road, Patuki Feeders from Grid: Nizampura, Behrwal, Defense View, Punjab Small Industries State Feeders from Grid: Bhai Kot, Hitech, Qadirabad Grid Feeders: Gamber, Lexon Tobacco, Qala Sattar Shah Grid Feeders: Glu, Cordoba Grids Feeders: Fateh Sher Road, Mall Road, Rahat Park, Rahman Park Grid Feeders: Ghalib Market, Renala Grid Feeders: Abdal, Rivaz Garden Grid Feeders: Rewaz Garden, Mahmood Shah, Sant Nagar, Rustom Feeders from Grid: Khaki, Sabzazar Grid Feeders: Jaafria Colony, P Block, Sadar Gogira Feeders from Grid: Akbar, Fatehpur, Sahafi Colony Feeders from Grid: Afzal Park, Asif Town, CTD, Canal Forts, Fisheries, Khyber Colony, Qalandpura, Sahafi Colony 1, Feeders from Saidpur Grid: Gulshan Iqbal, Kashmir, Moon, Jeevan Hana, Nargis, Studio, Sangla Hill Grid. Feeders: City 3, S2, Shadman Grid Feeders: Achhra West, Shahadra Grid Feeders: Muslim Park, Shahadra Scarp Grid Feeders: New Javed Park, Shahkot Grid Feeders: H101, S5, Shalamar Grid Feeders: Pakistan Mint, Shalamar 2 Feeders from Grid: Baghbanpura, Muhammad Din Colony, Sharqpur Feeders from Grid: Jalalpur, Shiranwala Feeders from Grid: Dodhi Peer, Sheikhupura Grid Feeders: Stadium, D102, Sheikhupura Industrial Grid Feeders from: Hardev, Waras Shah, Sunnyview Grid Feeders from Davis Road, Go Artai, Township Grid Feeders from Fahad, Bagrian 1, Wilgan Sohail Feeders from Vito, Walton Grid Feeders from Alnoor Town, Model Colony, Wapda Town Feeders from Grid: Green Acre, Wapda Town 4 Feeders from Warburton Grid: C103, Mahwali will be suspended. Note: Similarly, the power supply would be suspended from 9 am to 2 pm on feeders of Sadar Gugera, Packages Limited and Packages Mall Consumer Grid Station.