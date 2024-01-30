Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Wednesday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has issued power supply suspension schedule for tomorrow (Wednesday) as the company has to embark upon necessary maintenance and repair work on transmission lines.

According to the company's spokesman here Tuesday, the electricity supply would remain suspended from 9 am to 2 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) on the following feeders:

Feeders: Wahdat Colony, Sheikh Zayed, Attabad Grid Feeders: ITI, Ali Paper, Feeders from Front Steel, Milkpack, New Industrial, Olympia, Tabish Steel, Al Badr, Rachna Industry, Ayesha Grid: Housing Colony, Rahmat Colony, Royal Leather, DHQ Hospital, ASM, Mirage Park, Mujahid Nagar, Sargodha Road , Qaimpura, Feeders from Batapur Grid: Data Park, Ravi Saifan, Iqbal Furnace, Wagah, Badami Bagh Feeders from Grid: New Siddiqpura, Feeders from Bhati Grid: Ibrahim Road, Ahmed Ali Road, Feeders from Bhaki Grid: Kotla, Feeders from Bhogiwal Grid: Ahsan Iftikhar, Gujarpura, Hilal Park, MA Cold, Mahmood Steel, Peer Road, Riaz & Sons, Toqeer Steel, Vasa, Yathrab Colony, Bachiki Grid Feeders: F4, 9, Nankana Road, Bund Road Feeders from Grid: Hyderi Colony, Saidpur, Bunga Hayat Feeders from Grid: Wandla Jagir, Chah Meeran Feeders from Grid: Fazalpura, Amir Road, Vasanpura, Janipura, Sulaiman Park, Chochak Feeders from Grid: Bazida, Chohang Grid Feeders: GR Hajveri, Kot Gujran, Shahpur, Chonian Feeders from Grid: Chonian, Bhaguki, Defense Grid Feeders: Defense 2, 10, Ladhar, Defense Phase 5 Feeders from Grid: haier, Mota Singh, Dipalpur Feeders from Grid: Rao Afzal , Feeders from Allahabad Grid: Noorpur, AK Singh, Tariq Arshad, X Air Avenue Feeders from Grid: Barki 2, Farooqabad Grid Feeders from Banduki Up, Jabran, Palwa, Ghang, Jhamke, C6, Fatehgarh Grid Feeders Feeders from: Cantt, Hafeezpura, Ramgarh, Mughalpura, Shalimar Link Road, Fort Grid: Feeders from Data Park, Gumti, Ahmed Park, Garden Town Grid: D1, 2, Hali Road, New Origa, Shaheen, from Ghazi Grid Feeders: Nishat Colony G, System Limited, Hussain Road, Jahman, Pir Naseer, Soling Road, Gulshan Ravi Grid Feeders: Firdous Colony, Haveli Grid Feeders: Bunga Saleh, Jande Ki, Chak Kamboh, Jahangirabad, Manoor Shaheed, Pir Islam, Hujra Feeders from Grid: Salowal, Rajowal, Peer Hayat, Johar Town 2 Feeders from Grid: Camb, Canal Park, Sparco, Tech Society, Joianwala Power Feeders from: A1, Jubilee Town Feeders from Grid: Bhabtian Chowk, KK Dogran Feeders from Grid: Gajiana, Mian Ali, KRK Feeders from Grid: Handal, Kot Radha Kishan, Shah Inayat, Kahneh Feeders from Grid: Kacha Road, Sharif Park, Kanganpur Feeders from Grid: Siraj Din, Qasor New Grid : RMA, Qasor Old Grid Feeders : Rasulpura, KSK Grid Feeders : Siraj Steel, Lefu Grid Feeders : Kamahan Road, Laliani Grid Feeders : Lakhan K, Premium Aluminium, Saeed Furnace, Scarpe, Mandi Ahmad Feeders from Abad Grid: Haji Chand, Attari, Malikpur Feeders from Grid: B2, F7, McLeod Road Feeders from Grid: Awan Iqbal, Mochi Gate Feeders from Grid: Walled City, Brandruth Road, Mominpura Feeders from Grid: Bhini Road, Kot Abdullah, Turki Road, Nankana Grid Feeders: Darbar Shah Salim, Haseeb Waqqas, City 2, Narang Grid Feeders Gharial, Muslim Park, New Kot Lakhpat Grid Feeders: Shaukat Town, Okara Cantt Grid Feeders: Shah Bor, Okara City 1 Grid Feeders Feeders: Kermanwala, Medina Market, Beas, Abdullah Hospital, Major M Shaheed, Ghaziabad, Okara City 2 Feeders from Grid: Shadipur, Old Kot Lakhpat Feeders from Grid: Amarsadhu, Mast Iqbal, RA Bazar, Model Town 1, Children Hospital, PAF Walton, Old Ferozpur Road, Rasool Park, Liaquatabad, Dera Riaz Shah, Peel, Feeders from PWR Grid: Lathani, Railway Colony, Dharmpura, Mian Mir Colony, Pholangar Grid Feeders from: Army Welfare, Syed Stationary , Asia Feed, Bhagyana Kalan, Bhai Phero 1, Big Bird, Chaudhry Daries, Dewan Farooq, Dynamics, Eid Gah, Gulshan Gulistan, Hakeem, Hala, Jambar, Kot Majhi, Niaz Baig, Novelty, Rakhwala, Ravi, Ravi Imran, Re Moulding, Saharanke, Shabbir, United Autos, Zamir, Zephyr, Zephyr Textiles, Shahpur, Tritics, Sheikhupura Chiniot, Sulaiman Nauman, Cordoba Feeders from Grid: LOS, Queens Road, Raiwan Feeders from Old Grid: Aminpura, Babylonia, Feeders from Kalu Khara, Matta, Raja Jhang, Rao Khanwala, Imperial, Ravi Grid: Shad Bagh Underpass, Feeders from Rinala Grid: Satgarh, Feeders from Rivaz Garden Grid: Qari Road, Neela Gonbad, Feeders from Rustom Grid: Arafat Park, Feeders from Malik Park, Sabzazar Grid: FG Block, Kot Mohammadi, Shah Farid, Sadar Gogira Feeders from Grid: Sahiwal Road, Kaku, Sagian Grid Feeders: Baloch Chowk, Outfall Road, Aziz Din Road, Malat Road, Mughal Park, Sagian Bridge, Siraj Park, Feeders from Saidpur Grid: Sikandar, Gulshan Abbas, Mansoora, Sangla Hill Feeders from Grid: City 1, Shadman Grid Feeders: Shah Jamal, Shahdara Grid Feeders: Shahdara Village, Shahkot Grid Feeders: City Shahkot, Farooq Nagar, S4, Feeders from Shalamar Grid: Wapda Colony, Shalamar Town, Sialkot Road, Feeders from Shamke Grid: Ali Park, Azmat Park, Industrial P, New Muslim International, Qala Kalar, Sher Bengal, Umaz Steel, islam Feeders from Steel, Rachna Town, Sharif Oxygen, UNP, Pakhiala, PCO, SA Garden 1, 2, SF8, Sharqpur Grid: Mandianwala, Mian Sher Muhammad, Ahmadwala, Sahjuwal, Sharqpur, Faizabad, Shiranwala Feeders from Grid: Aziz Road, Canal Park, Sheikhupura Feeders from Grid: Faisalabad Road, Sheikhupura Industrial Grid Feeders from: Nishtar Road, Sunnyview Grid Feeders from Alhamra Art, Ganga Ram, Township Grid Feeders from: M Ali Chowk, Feeders from Dhana Singh, Wilgun Sohail Grid: Industrial, Wan Radha Ram Grid Feeders from: Chochak, E Plot, Farooqabad, Wan, Resham, Hussain Khanwala, Manzoormal, Sahjuwal, Shadab, Patuki Rural, Yusuf Mill, Akram Cotton, Nat.

Cotton, Shaker Mandi, Van Radha Ram, Yusuf Textile, Feeders from Wapda Town Grid: Wapda Town 2, Feeders from Warburton Grid: A103, Labor Colony, Willi Oil, E103, Wellington Mall Feeders from Grid: Ghosia Colony remained suspended.

Similarly, power supply will be suspended from the Packages Kasur Grid Station from 10 am to 3 pm.