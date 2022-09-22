LG by- election in 4 flood-hit districts of Balochistan on Sep 27: ECP

Election Commission, Balochistan on Thursday said by-elections of local government in four flood-affected districts of the province will be held on September 27

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Election Commission, Balochistan on Thursday said by-elections of local government in four flood-affected districts of the province will be held on September 27.

"Polling in 65 wards of 11 union councils of four flood-affected districts of the province including Musakhail, Mastung, Duki and Loralai have been rescheduled," said ECP Balochistan chapter spokesman Naeem Ahmed.

Earlier, the Election Commission had set the date of 28 August for the by-polls in these wards, however the elections were postponed in these areas due to floods and heavy rains.

While giving details, he said polling will be held in the 30 wards of four union councils of district Musakhail, 12 wards of two union councils of District Duki, 22 wards of four union councils of district Mastung while one ward of Loralai district's one union council.

"In this regard, a total of 67 polling stations have been established in all the Constituencies, Naeem Ahmed maintained.