LG Elections-2022: Candidates carry out door to door political campaign

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Electioneering in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts of Larkana division continued on Friday as male and female candidates carried out door to door contact with the voters and distributed pamphlets bearing their election symbols for upcoming Local Government elections-2022 to be held on June 26, 2022.

On the other hand, arrangements for the forthcoming local government elections-2022 have been finalized.

Required election material has been transported to Larkana and other districts which included ballot papers, ballot boxes and ink handed over to respective returning officers. (RO).