LG polls proves PTI largest party in KP: Atif Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and food, Atif Khan on Monday said that huge electoral gains in bye elections of local government elections was a major setback for opposition parties.

In a statement , he said that PTI victory in D.

I Khan mayoral election ,unprecedented results in Bannu and clean sweep in Karak showed that people had reposed confidence in policies of KP government and leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said these victories would mark another chapter in our politics and boost confidence of PTI workers.

He said once again PTI proved it was the single largest political party of�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�and it would sweep next phase of local government election.

He said that party's workers would remain steadfast and would keep supporting Imran Khan in his struggle to change the system.