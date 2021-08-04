LG&RD department decides to fill municipal bodies' vacant posts before LB elections

The Local Government and Rural Development Department Wednesday decided to fill up all the vacant positions in municipal bodies and development authorities on emergency basis besides adopting scientific approach for disposal of solid wastes, immediate identification of dumping sites and improvement of municipal services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Local Government and Rural Development Department Wednesday decided to fill up all the vacant positions in municipal bodies and development authorities on emergency basis besides adopting scientific approach for disposal of solid wastes, immediate identification of dumping sites and improvement of municipal services.

The decisions were taken at a meeting with Minister for Local Government, Rural Development, Elections and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan in the chair at Local Government Secretariat Peshawar. On this occasion, financial needs and budget position of the RMAs, TMAs, LAAs and other municipal bodies were reviewed in detail and necessary decisions were taken in the light of the suggestions and recommendations therein.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development Inayatullah Wasim, Secretary Local Council board Saleem Khan, Additional Secretary Local Council Board Said Rahman and RMOs from all over the province.

"The budget and development schemes of the municipal bodies should be approved as soon as possible so that the municipal and public delivery services of these institutions are further improved and made well prepared after the forthcoming local government elections" the minister maintained. He revealed that the provincial government has also decided to conduct third party audits of all major TMAs, asking all such TMOs to finalize the audit schedule immediately.

Akbar Ayub directed the RMOs to provide all the vacancies to ETEA within a week time under their personal supervision so that these could be filled up sooner before the local body elections. "In the same way, you should allocate significant funds in the budget for monsoon tree plantation and alternative transformers in case of emergencies in the residential areas", he added.

He further directed to construct public toilets for ladies and gents in well populated urban localities and bazaars in accordance with the principles of hygiene as well as make available sports facilities in all residential areas whereas arrange sufficient number of funeral vehicles as per public need in case of deaths in urban areas. He further asked to use tough tiles instead of RCC in pavement of streets to meet the requirements of beauty and durability. "It is also imperative that illegal buildings be demolished immediately on violation of rules and regulations instead of merely issuing notices to the violators", he added.

The Minister said that the powers of approving commercial buildings on roads have also been assigned to the municipal bodies in which special arrangements must be made for parking areas. Similarly he said special powers have been given to RMOs to visit and inspect under construction buildings for this purpose and cautioned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against TMAs that fails to follow RMOs instructions.

The Minister also directed for providing the data of private housing societies (PHS) to the Prime Minister's New Pakistan Housing Authority immediately so that better planning could be ensured in its light. He also directed the authorities to dispose of the pending complaints registered in the PM Citizen's Portal as per deadlines. He claimed that the fares of markets and buildings would be enhanced to enable TMAs to further improve its municipal services.