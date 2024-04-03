LHC CJ Appoints New Registrar
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Chaudhry Abdul Rashid Abid as the LHC registrar on Wednesday.
Currently, Ch. Abdul Rashid is serving as HR-District Judiciary, LHC, and Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC.
Muhammad Sajid Ali will replace him.
Meanwhile, D&SJ/Judge of Banking Court-VI, Lahore, Abher Gul Khan, was appointed as Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, upon her repatriation.
The judicial officers have been instructed to assume their new assignments on or before April 5.
Recent Stories
President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of St ..
Work Readiness Programme: Training empowering women for employment concludes
PCB mulls overhaul amid potential job losses
SC full court may hear IHC Judges’ letter case on April 29: CJP Isa
Following IHC, LHC judges receive threatening letters
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President lauds exemplary role of Armed Forces in safeguarding sovereignty of State6 minutes ago
-
Arrangements under way for ZAB 45th death anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Over 33,500 overloaded vehicles fined through new system6 minutes ago
-
Rs 526,000 fine imposed on profiteers in Lahore16 minutes ago
-
Rehman Baba train stop at Bandhi extended16 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,350 injured in 1,259 road accidents in Punjab26 minutes ago
-
SMBBMU holds seminar on physiotherapy with participation of foreign scholars26 minutes ago
-
Quetta Police in action against encroachment, illegal parking; SP Asim26 minutes ago
-
CM directs reforms in schools in 3 months26 minutes ago
-
Interfaith iftar dinner unites diverse religious communities in a message of harmony26 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two accused in separate encounters, recover weapons26 minutes ago
-
CCPO Lahore holds meeting on anti-narcotics action plan36 minutes ago