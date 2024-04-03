LHC CJ appoints new registrar

Open Menu

Published April 03, 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan appointed District and Sessions Judge (D&SJ) Chaudhry Abdul Rashid Abid as the LHC registrar on Wednesday.

Currently, Ch. Abdul Rashid is serving as HR-District Judiciary, LHC, and Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC.

Muhammad Sajid Ali will replace him.

Meanwhile, D&SJ/Judge of Banking Court-VI, Lahore, Abher Gul Khan, was appointed as Director-General of the Directorate of District Judiciary, LHC, upon her repatriation.

The judicial officers have been instructed to assume their new assignments on or before April 5.

