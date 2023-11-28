Open Menu

LHC Orders Closure Of Commercial Activities By 10 Pm

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2023 | 10:17 PM

LHC orders closure of commercial activities by 10 pm

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered closure of all commercial activities in the provincial capital by 10 pm to curb the rising smog

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered closure of all commercial activities in the provincial capital by 10 pm to curb the rising smog.

The court directed the authorities concerned to issue a notification for the purpose, besides directing the provincial government, Lahore's administration and CCPO to ensure implementation of the orders.

In a written order of previous hearing on petitions against ineffective measures to control the smog, released on Tuesday, Justice Shahid Karim also ordered the authorities to issue a notification, directing private offices and banks, operating in the limits of Lahore division, to adopt a two-day work from home policy.

The court ordered the director general Environment Protection Department (EPD) to re-seal the de-sealed industrial units besides seeking a report on the next date of hearing. The court further issued contempt of court notices to EDP officers involved in de-sealing of such industrial units and sought explanation.

The court is scheduled to take up the petitions about smog on December 4.

