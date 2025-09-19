Livestock department holds veterinary camp in Ranwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The livestock department district Tank has organized a one-day veterinary camp in the village Ranwal to vaccinate animals to protect them against various infectious and seasonal diseases.

According to the district administration Tank, the camp was held under the provincial Awami Agenda programme, where hundreds of large and small animals were administered vaccines.

Livestock owners were also given important information and awareness regarding animal health, nutrition, and proper care.

It says the initiative would also help improve animal health in rural areas, control diseases, and strengthen the local economy.

People have appreciated the initiative, thanked the district administration and the Livestock Department, and requested that similar camps be organized in other rural areas as well.

