Open Menu

Livestock Department Holds Veterinary Camp In Ranwal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Livestock department holds veterinary camp in Ranwal

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The livestock department district Tank has organized a one-day veterinary camp in the village Ranwal to vaccinate animals to protect them against various infectious and seasonal diseases.

According to the district administration Tank, the camp was held under the provincial Awami Agenda programme, where hundreds of large and small animals were administered vaccines.

Livestock owners were also given important information and awareness regarding animal health, nutrition, and proper care.

It says the initiative would also help improve animal health in rural areas, control diseases, and strengthen the local economy.

People have appreciated the initiative, thanked the district administration and the Livestock Department, and requested that similar camps be organized in other rural areas as well.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

1 hour ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

1 hour ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

2 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

2 hours ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

12 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan