Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Costal Areas Of Sindh
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
However, partly cloudy weather conditions are forecast for coastal areas.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province
