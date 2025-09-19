Pakistan Railways set for reforms, modernization: Hanif Abbasi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday stated that despite limited resources, Pakistan Railways is progressing steadily due to strong commitment and effective planning. He expressed confidence that the public will soon witness visible improvements in the railway sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Pakistan Railways Headquarters, the Minister oversaw several key decisions aimed at reforming and modernizing the system.

One of the major decisions was the outsourcing of passenger trains through an open auction, including the review of contracts signed under this model. The meeting also approved the revision of annual revenue benchmarks for trains, for which a special committee has been formed.

To strengthen safety protocols, the Safety Department has been upgraded to a full-fledged Directorate, with new postings of officers and staff to enhance its effectiveness.

The Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the condition of guards’ and drivers’ running rooms, emphasizing that “Guards and Drivers are the backbone of Pakistan Railways.” He directed the immediate upgradation of facilities at Rohri, Khanpur, and Khanewal, including air-conditioning, kitchens, and common dining halls.

Reviewing the progress of the Mechanical Department, the Minister expressed satisfaction, noting that 295 high-capacity freight wagons will be added to the fleet by March 30. He also announced that freight booking will shift entirely to an online system starting next week, enhancing transparency and efficiency.

In terms of passenger services, AC Standard and AC Parlour coaches of the Shalimar Express will be replaced with brand new coaches, while refurbished coaches for the Lahore–Rawalpindi railcars will be launched by November 11.