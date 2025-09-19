Pakistan Railways Set For Reforms, Modernization: Hanif Abbasi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Friday stated that despite limited resources, Pakistan Railways is progressing steadily due to strong commitment and effective planning. He expressed confidence that the public will soon witness visible improvements in the railway sector.
Chairing a high-level meeting at Pakistan Railways Headquarters, the Minister oversaw several key decisions aimed at reforming and modernizing the system.
One of the major decisions was the outsourcing of passenger trains through an open auction, including the review of contracts signed under this model. The meeting also approved the revision of annual revenue benchmarks for trains, for which a special committee has been formed.
To strengthen safety protocols, the Safety Department has been upgraded to a full-fledged Directorate, with new postings of officers and staff to enhance its effectiveness.
The Minister received a comprehensive briefing on the condition of guards’ and drivers’ running rooms, emphasizing that “Guards and Drivers are the backbone of Pakistan Railways.” He directed the immediate upgradation of facilities at Rohri, Khanpur, and Khanewal, including air-conditioning, kitchens, and common dining halls.
Reviewing the progress of the Mechanical Department, the Minister expressed satisfaction, noting that 295 high-capacity freight wagons will be added to the fleet by March 30. He also announced that freight booking will shift entirely to an online system starting next week, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
In terms of passenger services, AC Standard and AC Parlour coaches of the Shalimar Express will be replaced with brand new coaches, while refurbished coaches for the Lahore–Rawalpindi railcars will be launched by November 11.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion of quality education stressed for country’s development1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Railways set for reforms, modernization: Hanif Abbasi1 minute ago
-
Excessive mobile phone use harming children’s health: Dr. Waqas Naeem21 minutes ago
-
Five kite sellers recovered31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari40 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Minister chairs meeting on provision of RLNG-based domestic connections41 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims50 minutes ago
-
Dhamial grave desecration accused arrested51 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held51 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims1 hour ago
-
161765 cattle vaccinated in flood hit areas in sargodha1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha1 hour ago