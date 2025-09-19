Open Menu

Promotion Of Quality Education Stressed For Country’s Development

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Promotion of quality education stressed for country’s development

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Asmatullah Wazir has underlined the need for promoting quality education to ensure socio-economic development of the country.

He was chairing the district steering committee on education which focused on enhancing the education sector and strengthening the monitoring system across the district.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General & Finance), Assistant Commissioners of Sarwekai and Ladha, District Education Officers (male and female), the District Monitoring Officer, and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (male and female).

Speaking on the occasion the DC said education was the foundation of any developed society, and it was imperative to ensure transparency, quality, and continuity in this sector.

He directed officials to make school monitoring more effective, strictly observe the attendance of teachers and students, and ensure that all issues were reported to the DC office promptly.

He also stressed prioritizing the provision of basic facilities in schools, improving the quality of teaching, and strengthening administrative processes to provide students with a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment.

During the meeting, detailed reviews of previous monitoring reports of educational institutions were presented, and a comprehensive strategy was outlined to closely monitor school performance in the future.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

40 minutes ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

57 minutes ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

1 hour ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

1 hour ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

2 hours ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

12 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan