Promotion of quality education stressed for country’s development

DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Asmatullah Wazir has underlined the need for promoting quality education to ensure socio-economic development of the country.

He was chairing the district steering committee on education which focused on enhancing the education sector and strengthening the monitoring system across the district.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General & Finance), Assistant Commissioners of Sarwekai and Ladha, District Education Officers (male and female), the District Monitoring Officer, and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (male and female).

Speaking on the occasion the DC said education was the foundation of any developed society, and it was imperative to ensure transparency, quality, and continuity in this sector.

He directed officials to make school monitoring more effective, strictly observe the attendance of teachers and students, and ensure that all issues were reported to the DC office promptly.

He also stressed prioritizing the provision of basic facilities in schools, improving the quality of teaching, and strengthening administrative processes to provide students with a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment.

During the meeting, detailed reviews of previous monitoring reports of educational institutions were presented, and a comprehensive strategy was outlined to closely monitor school performance in the future.

APP/slm