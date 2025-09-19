Promotion Of Quality Education Stressed For Country’s Development
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAILKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Upper Asmatullah Wazir has underlined the need for promoting quality education to ensure socio-economic development of the country.
He was chairing the district steering committee on education which focused on enhancing the education sector and strengthening the monitoring system across the district.
The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General & Finance), Assistant Commissioners of Sarwekai and Ladha, District Education Officers (male and female), the District Monitoring Officer, and Sub-Divisional Education Officers (male and female).
Speaking on the occasion the DC said education was the foundation of any developed society, and it was imperative to ensure transparency, quality, and continuity in this sector.
He directed officials to make school monitoring more effective, strictly observe the attendance of teachers and students, and ensure that all issues were reported to the DC office promptly.
He also stressed prioritizing the provision of basic facilities in schools, improving the quality of teaching, and strengthening administrative processes to provide students with a safe, supportive, and high-quality learning environment.
During the meeting, detailed reviews of previous monitoring reports of educational institutions were presented, and a comprehensive strategy was outlined to closely monitor school performance in the future.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Promotion of quality education stressed for country’s development1 minute ago
-
Pakistan Railways set for reforms, modernization: Hanif Abbasi1 minute ago
-
Excessive mobile phone use harming children’s health: Dr. Waqas Naeem21 minutes ago
-
Five kite sellers recovered31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari40 minutes ago
-
Petroleum Minister chairs meeting on provision of RLNG-based domestic connections41 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims50 minutes ago
-
Dhamial grave desecration accused arrested51 minutes ago
-
Five power pilferers held51 minutes ago
-
SCCI’s medical camp provides free healthcare to flood victims1 hour ago
-
161765 cattle vaccinated in flood hit areas in sargodha1 hour ago
-
Livestock dept. ramps up animal care in flood-hit Sargodha1 hour ago