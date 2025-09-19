Two Rescue Officials Martyred In Mine Operation, Laid To Rest
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Two Rescue 1122 officials who embraced martyrdom during a coal mine emergency operation in Bazai Khel, Darra Adam Khel, Kohat, while attempting to save a trapped miner laid to rest on Friday.
According to Rescue spokesperson, upon receiving information at the control room, the brave officials rushed to the site and descended into the mine without hesitation to rescue the trapped individual.
Tragically, during the rescue effort, both officials became trapped themselves and lost their lives in the line of duty.
Rescue 1122 described the incident as a supreme sacrifice, noting that the officials set a remarkable example of service, duty, and humanity by prioritizing the life of another over their own.
The martyred officials, Ru-ul-Ameen and Salahuddin, were laid to rest in their native villages with full state honors on Friday.
Their funeral prayers were attended by a large number of locals, dignitaries, and Rescue 1122 personnel.
A smartly turned-out contingent of Rescue 1122 presented a salute, while senior officials, including Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Director General academy Dr. Khateer Ahmad, Director Operations Dr. Mir Alam, Director South Operations Imran Khan Yousafzai, and Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Arif Khattak, laid floral wreaths on the graves and paid glowing tribute to the martyrs.
The funeral was also attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Darra Adam Khel, police officers, and a large number of Rescue 1122 staff and local residents.
Rescue spokesperson Jawad Afridi said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered, praying for their elevated ranks in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims
Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..
ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..
Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA
How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets
Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan
NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025
Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut
Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-KSA defence agreement: A powerful shield against external threats2 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for costal areas of Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Livestock department holds veterinary camp in Ranwal2 minutes ago
-
Two Rescue officials martyred in mine operation, laid to rest2 minutes ago
-
OGDC commences gas, condensate production from Soghri North Well-112 minutes ago
-
Promotion of quality education stressed for country’s development22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways set for reforms, modernization: Hanif Abbasi22 minutes ago
-
Excessive mobile phone use harming children’s health: Dr. Waqas Naeem42 minutes ago
-
Five kite sellers recovered52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari1 hour ago
-
Petroleum Minister chairs meeting on provision of RLNG-based domestic connections1 hour ago
-
Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims1 hour ago