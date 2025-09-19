Open Menu

Two Rescue Officials Martyred In Mine Operation, Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Two Rescue officials martyred in mine operation, laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Two Rescue 1122 officials who embraced martyrdom during a coal mine emergency operation in Bazai Khel, Darra Adam Khel, Kohat, while attempting to save a trapped miner laid to rest on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, upon receiving information at the control room, the brave officials rushed to the site and descended into the mine without hesitation to rescue the trapped individual.

Tragically, during the rescue effort, both officials became trapped themselves and lost their lives in the line of duty.

Rescue 1122 described the incident as a supreme sacrifice, noting that the officials set a remarkable example of service, duty, and humanity by prioritizing the life of another over their own.

The martyred officials, Ru-ul-Ameen and Salahuddin, were laid to rest in their native villages with full state honors on Friday.

Their funeral prayers were attended by a large number of locals, dignitaries, and Rescue 1122 personnel.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Rescue 1122 presented a salute, while senior officials, including Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Director General academy Dr. Khateer Ahmad, Director Operations Dr. Mir Alam, Director South Operations Imran Khan Yousafzai, and Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Arif Khattak, laid floral wreaths on the graves and paid glowing tribute to the martyrs.

The funeral was also attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Darra Adam Khel, police officers, and a large number of Rescue 1122 staff and local residents.

Rescue spokesperson Jawad Afridi said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered, praying for their elevated ranks in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, sa ..

Pakistan, China to soon allow easy road travel, says president Zardari

1 hour ago
 Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood vic ..

Punjab launches rehabilitation drive for flood victims

1 hour ago
 Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damag ..

Pakistan faces 4–5 week delay in repairing damaged internet cables, says IT se ..

1 hour ago
 ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakist ..

ICC raises objection over filming incident, Pakistan team faces fresh controvers ..

2 hours ago
 Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

Monsoon ends in punjab, floodwaters recede: PDMA

2 hours ago
 How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC ..

How geopolitical shocks are rippling through OPEC and the global markets

2 hours ago
vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V ..

Vivo Announces Brand Ambassador for the Upcoming V Series in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed b ..

NASA satellites spot new island in Alaska formed by melting glacier

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed ..

Gold falls as robust US data tempers impact of Fed rate cut

12 hours ago
 Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

Fragile progress in Syria, UN warns

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan