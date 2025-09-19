Two Rescue officials martyred in mine operation, laid to rest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Two Rescue 1122 officials who embraced martyrdom during a coal mine emergency operation in Bazai Khel, Darra Adam Khel, Kohat, while attempting to save a trapped miner laid to rest on Friday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, upon receiving information at the control room, the brave officials rushed to the site and descended into the mine without hesitation to rescue the trapped individual.

Tragically, during the rescue effort, both officials became trapped themselves and lost their lives in the line of duty.

Rescue 1122 described the incident as a supreme sacrifice, noting that the officials set a remarkable example of service, duty, and humanity by prioritizing the life of another over their own.

The martyred officials, Ru-ul-Ameen and Salahuddin, were laid to rest in their native villages with full state honors on Friday.

Their funeral prayers were attended by a large number of locals, dignitaries, and Rescue 1122 personnel.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Rescue 1122 presented a salute, while senior officials, including Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah, Director General academy Dr. Khateer Ahmad, Director Operations Dr. Mir Alam, Director South Operations Imran Khan Yousafzai, and Senior District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Arif Khattak, laid floral wreaths on the graves and paid glowing tribute to the martyrs.

The funeral was also attended by Commissioner Kohat Division, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Darra Adam Khel, police officers, and a large number of Rescue 1122 staff and local residents.

Rescue spokesperson Jawad Afridi said the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered, praying for their elevated ranks in Jannah and patience for the bereaved families.