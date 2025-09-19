Pak-KSA defence agreement: A powerful shield against external threats

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The recently signed Strategic Defence Mutual Agreement (SDMA) between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been widely welcomed across Pakistan as a major milestone in bilateral relations and a significant step towards regional peace and security in the region.

The landmark agreement, signed in Riyadh by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Muhammad bin Salman, is being hailed as the culmination of decades of strategic defense cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

Professor Dr. Zahid Anwar, a senior academic at the Department of Political Science, University of Peshawar, termed the defence agreement a natural progression in Pakistan-Saudi Arabia ties formally established in 1960.

“This historic pact is not a reaction to any specific event in middle east or south asian regions but the institutionalization of a deep-rooted, strategic and resilient partnership between the two brotherly countries,” he said.

Prof. Zahid Anwar said that more than half a century of defense collaboration had reached a new peak with the SDMA, which declares that any aggression against one country would be considered aggression against both.

He emphasized that the agreement builds on shared values, historical ties, and mutual strategic interests.

Maulana Tayyab Qureshi, Central Khatteeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, lauded the historic pact as a source of pride and a matter of religious significance.

“The protection of the Haramain Sharifain is central to the faith of Muslims worldwide. This agreement reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to this sacred responsibility,” he told APP.

He congratulated PM Shehbaz Sharif, Saudi leadership, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, and the people of both countries for the historic step toward the unity of the Muslim Ummah.”

Former Chairman of International Relations at the University of Peshawar, Professor Dr. Ejaz Khan, highlighted the historic and strategic value of the agreement, saying, “This is not just a political or defence pact but it is the result of consistent efforts by successive leaders of both countries to cement a reliable security partnership for peace and stability of the region,” he said.

Dr. Ejaz Khan pointed to the symbolic gesture of Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 jets escorting the Pakistani Prime Minister’s aircraft as it entered Saudi airspace, saying it underscored the depth of respect, admiration and deep security cooperation.

“The agreement’s language reflects a clear message that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will stand together against any external threat,” he said.

Ambassador (R) Manzoorul Haq, who previously served in Riyadh, provided a detailed historical perspective, emphasizing that the SDMA is rooted in over five decades of military cooperation between the two countries.

He referred to Pakistan's defense partnership with Saudi Arabia dates back to the 1960s established by President Ayub Khan and King Faisal.

Ambassador Manzoorul Haq emphasized that the recent agreement aligns with Vision 2030, the KSA Crown Prince’s roadmap for Saudi Arabia’s transformation.

“Joint exercises, advanced training, and defense co-production with Pakistan can help realize Vision 2030’s goals while enhancing regional security,” he said.

As news of the SDMA spread, social media in both countries lit up with celebration, with many users sharing images of PM Shehbaz Sharif’s royal reception in Riyadh.

Streets in the Saudi capital were adorned with Pakistani flags, symbolizing the warmth of bilateral ties.

“Pakistan’s significance has significantly enhanced at global stage after defeating India in May last conflict,” said Ejaz Khan, adding the reginal countries, especially in Islamic states in the Middle East, were looking towards Pakistan in terms of security and defence.

The experts said SDMA was widely seen as a defining moment in Pakistan–Saudi relations, reinforcing a mutual security guarantee, fostering regional peace, and charting a sustainable course for future defense collaboration.

Experts agreed that the pact is both a strategic imperative and a natural continuation of historic ties, underpinned by religious affinity, shared threats, and a vision for joint prosperity.

APP/fam/