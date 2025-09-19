Youth empowerment through research, technology key to KP’s progress: Shafqat Ayaz

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Science and Information Technology, Shafqat Ayaz on Friday said that the youth are the most valuable asset of any nation and must be actively engaged in research, innovation and creativity.

He emphasized that universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should not merely act as degree-awarding institutions but should align their curricula and research projects with industry and job market needs. This, he noted, would enable graduates to create self-employment opportunities and generate jobs for others.

He said this while addressing the Second International Multidisciplinary Conference at Iqra National University here, where Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi also highlighted the provincial government’s commitment to empowering youth through education, research, and digital innovation.

Addressing the participants, Shafqat informed the gathering that thousands of young people are being trained under the Digital Skills Training Program in freelancing, software development, and graphic design.

The Special Assistant added that IT Parks and incubation centers are being established across the province to support young entrepreneurs in launching startups, while e-governance projects are ensuring transparency and faster service delivery in provincial institutions.

Highlighting future initiatives, he said the Khyber Pass Digital Identity System would serve as a milestone in linking the province with modern technology.

He also underlined that research and innovation funds are being made available to students and faculty to encourage projects in science and technology.

He said these measures are part of the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who aims to set KP on the path of digital transformation.

He stressed that Imran Khan has always emphasized the rule of law and institutional harmony, with a vision to provide opportunities in education and research so that Pakistan can emerge as a self-reliant, developed nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi, said that such international conferences not only enhance the quality of education but also link students and faculty with global research.

He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to promoting higher education and developing academic institutions on modern lines.