2-day PGGA Training Course ICT Chapter Concludes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) A two-day training course of the Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) ICT Chapter, held at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) G-11/1, Islamabad concluded on Friday.
Addressing the event, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training & President Girls Guide Association ICT Chapter, Farah Naz Akbar, urged the girl guides to be courageous, dedicated and ever-ready to serve the nation.
She emphasized the importance of expanding the number of girl guides, noting that their active participation strengthened the guiding movement and builds a generation of committed citizens.
Farah Naz Akbar also held a brief post-training feedback session with the girl guides, listening to their experiences.
She also mixed with the students and interacted with them in an open and friendly manner, encouraging them to pursue their ambitions with confidence and commitment.
Later, Principal Raheela Awais escorted Farah Naz Akbar on a tour of the college.
The Parliamentary Secretary appreciated the efforts of the principal and faculty for their tireless dedication towards uplifting the school and providing quality education.
Earlier, she was warmly received by the college’s drum and band team, reflecting the spirit and enthusiasm of the institution.
On the occasion, Farah Naz Akbar planted a tree in memory of Martyr Major Adnan Aslam, paying heartfelt tribute to his supreme sacrifice for the homeland.
