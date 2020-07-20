UrduPoint.com
Local Politician Apologies Over Taking Singer Gul Panra To DC Khyber Bungalow, Uploading The Video

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 05:35 PM

Local politician and leader of PML(N), Arbab Khizer Hayat has tendered apology over taking famous Pashto singer, Gul Panra to the bungalow of Deputy Commissioner Khyber District where she danced in the spacious lush green lawn and made video viral on Tik Tok

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Local politician and leader of PML(N), Arbab Khizer Hayat has tendered apology over taking famous Pashto singer, Gul Panra to the bungalow of Deputy Commissioner Khyber District where she danced in the spacious lush green lawn and made video viral on Tik Tok.

In a clarification statement issued here on Monday, Arbab Khizer Hayat admitted that he took Gul Panra to official residence as a family member where the lady recorded a Tik Tok dance video and aired it on social media, causing strict reaction from official circles.

After release of the video, criticism started arising from social media viewers who expressed their flak over recording by a singer within the premises of official residence and observed that the lady was also enjoying official protocol.

Talking serious notice of the incident, Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mehmood Alam Wazir issued directives for holding probe into the incident and directed AC to submit report within 24 hours.

"On July 17, 2020, I went to District Landi Kotal for visit of different historic sites in the area along with my family members," wrote Arbab Khizar Hayat in his clarification statement.

Among the family members, I also had singer Gul Panra who joined us for the journey and we visited Michni Fort, reads the letter.

During the visit, Arbab added, he contacted Assistant Commissioner Khyber, Muhammad Imran and requested for allowing them to have refreshment at his official home.

AC Khyber accepted the request and allowed Arbab Khizer along with his family to visit his residence for taking some rest and refreshment.

After refreshment, the family members started visiting different portions of AC house and inadvertently entered into the official residence of DC Khyber from a back door, he continued.

There at the spacious lush green lawn of DC house, singer Gul Panra recorded a dance video and later made it viral on Tik Tok which cause stir, Arbab admitted.

He said all this was done without his knowledge and permission and he seek apology from quarters concerned over the mistake done by the singer who entered the official residence as his family member and recorded dance video for social media.

