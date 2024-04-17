Local trader killed after abduction

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A local trader was killed after abduction and his body was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Thikriwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that local trader Nasrullah Ansari resident of Gulzar Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad was reportedly abducted from Yarn Market Faisalabad and the accused threw his body near Dhandra in the area of Thikriwala police station after torturing him to death.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused involved in this heinous crime, he added.