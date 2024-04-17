Local Trader Killed After Abduction
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:36 PM
A local trader was killed after abduction and his body was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Thikriwala police station
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) A local trader was killed after abduction and his body was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Thikriwala police station.
Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that local trader Nasrullah Ansari resident of Gulzar Chowk Ghulam Muhammad Abad was reportedly abducted from Yarn Market Faisalabad and the accused threw his body near Dhandra in the area of Thikriwala police station after torturing him to death.
The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arrest of the accused involved in this heinous crime, he added.
Recent Stories
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
Walker returns to captain Man City for Real Madrid clash
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district
DC chairs review meeting of DEG
Turkey accuses Israel's Netanyahu of using war 'to stay in power'
Pakistan ranked 5th most vulnerable country to climate change. Tirmizi
Nadal comeback ends in Barcelona Open second round
Divisions among Colombia's FARC dissidents complicate peace talks
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro
Croatia ruling conservatives win most seats, but not majority: exit poll
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Action taken against price list violations in Khanewal district19 minutes ago
-
DC chairs review meeting of DEG19 minutes ago
-
Govt to ensure timely water supply in backward areas of Sindh: Jam Shoro23 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns attack on PPP candidate in Bajaur19 minutes ago
-
PRCS observed World Hemophilia Day19 minutes ago
-
Rain forecast across Kashmir on April 18th-19th18 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi chairs meeting on civic problems57 minutes ago
-
Blind murder traced, 5 including constable arrested57 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt to introduce non-formal education system to facilitate 2 million out of school children1 hour ago
-
Mayor Karachi imposes rain emergency in view of rain forecast: COO KWSC1 hour ago
-
PUAN hosts first-ever Accessibility and Inclusion Job Fair1 hour ago
-
Seven terrorists attempting to infiltrate Pak-Afghan border killed in North Waziristan1 hour ago