Locust Control Plan Initiated

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 03:10 PM

Locust control plan initiated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :-:Provincial government has initiated a plan to control Locust attack and set up control rooms in all division and districts of the province to monitor the situation.

The government has set aside Rs. one billion to cope with Locust attack across the province, said Agriculture department sources here on Sunday.

Under the plan anti-Locust squad sprayed of 75,000 liters of pesticides on 300,000 acres of land with most modern equipments in 17 districts of the Punjab. The government was utilizing all sources to cope with the Locust attack affectedly aimed at protecting the crops from Locusts attack. In case of attack of Locust the farmers should contact withDeputy Commissioner and Agriculture department officials of their respective districts

More Stories From Pakistan

