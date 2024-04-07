LWMC CEO Reviews Ongoing Cleanliness Activities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 08:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Babar Sahib Din and Chairman Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar conducted late-night visits to various areas of the provincial capital and reviewed mechanical sweeping and washing operations.
According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, during the visit both inspected the cleanliness of mosques, emphasising the importance of maintaining sanitation standards during Ramazan. CEO Babar Sahib Din directed the manual scraping and mechanical sweeping at U-turns and service lanes on main boulevards, ensuring a comprehensive cleaning approach.
Under the supervision of CEO over 175 workers, 40 mechanical sweepers, and 10 mechanical washers were engaged in the night shift to enhance Lahore’s cleanliness.
The team covers more than 800 km of mechanical sweeping and over 100 km of mechanical washing daily.
Babar Sahib Din and Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar also reviewed washing activities on prominent roads like Usmani Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard, Liberty Chowk, and Noor Jahan Road. They also inspected Jail Road, Canal Road, Shadman Chowk, and Aiwan-e-Tijarat.
Babar Sahib emphasized continuation of mechanical sweeping and washing activities during the days prior to Eid-ul-Fitr, reiterating LWMC’s commitment to provide top-notch sanitation services to Lahorites.
Citizens were urged to contribute to the cleanliness drive by using trash bins and reporting any cleanliness-related issues to LWMC’s helpline 1139 or through social media.
