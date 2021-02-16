UrduPoint.com
LWMC To Hire 3000 Workers, Place 6000 Containers

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), with an aim to ensure and improve the effective cleanliness across the city, will place more than 6000 waste containers besides hiring 3000 workers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), with an aim to ensure and improve the effective cleanliness across the city, will place more than 6000 waste containers besides hiring 3000 workers.

This was stated during a briefing to the LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon who chaired a meeting with core operations department of the company on Tuesday. CEO LWMC Imran Ali Sultan, Deputy Managing Director Tariq Hussain Bhatti and Heads of other departments of LWMC were present.

LWMC Chairman stated that the best possible cleanliness must be ensured in the city. He stated LWMC achieved many milestones and working on war footing through utilizing all its resources in maintaining cleanliness across the city.

LWMC CEO told the meeting that 6000 containers and 3000 workers will improve the working. He added that the department made extra ordinary arrangements of cleanliness and on the other hand citizens should also make sure that they dispose of their waste properly instead of littering and illegal dumping.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the LWMC stated that citizens should dial helpline 1139 or use mobile based application Clean Lahore for prompt redressal of their waste related complaints.

