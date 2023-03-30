Lahore Waste Management Company is working vigorously to ensure exemplary cleanliness services in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Lahore Waste Management Company is working vigorously to ensure exemplary cleanliness services in the city.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday, LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din made surprise visits in the field.

He visited the workshop to review the ongoing work. He was also briefed about vehicle repair and other working by workshop in charge.

Babar Sahib Din said that 24-hour digital monitoring of operational vehicle routes was being carried out.

He said, "By digitizing routes and improving monitoring, there is a substantial improvement in working."The CEO also checked the attendance of drivers in the workshop and the time of vehicles going to the field.

He directed the authorities to digitize all the records of the workshop on a priority basis and to repair the vehicles brought in for minor repairs immediately.