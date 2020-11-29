Main ceremony of birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The main ceremony of the 551th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji will be observed in Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Monday.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, Evacuee Trust Property Baord (ETPB) Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad and members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and others leaders will participate in the ceremony.

Deputy Commisioner Nankana Sahib Raja Mansoor Ahmad had arranged arrangements while the gurdwara besides the city had been decorated.

Sikh yatrees arrived in Pakistan to celebrate the birth anniversary appreciatedall arrangements made by the ETPB.