Mainly dry weather forecast, rain in KP, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country on Monday.

However, rain thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

According to synoptic situation, "Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country".

During past 24 hours, mainly dry weather remained in most parts of the country. However rain recorded (mm) in Punjab: Bahawalpur (City 07, AP 05), Multan, Kot Addu 02, Khyber Pakhtunkhwah: Parachinar 04, Bannu 03, Balochistan: Barkhan 04 and Quetta (City, AP 01).

Highest maximum temperature's (°C) were recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor and Mithi 41°C.