Maintainence Of Six Roads Complete In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Maintainence of six roads complete in Khanewal

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Maintenance of six roads were completed through sugar cess funds while work on some other projects would be started from March 15, Deputy Director Development Shahid Rehman informed in a meeting convened here Friday.

Total budget for holding maintenance of entire roads was fixed over Rs.150 millions.

Following this, a meeting was held to review the project with MPA Faisal Akram Niazi in the chair. DC Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Xen Highways Muhammad Kamran, DD Development and other concerned officers participated on the occasion.

Roads which got completed including Kabeerwalla-Khanewal, Ghafoor Khan, 76-15/L Waghian Walla, Farooq Abad 8-B/R, Basti Raheem Shah and 81-A/H road.

While work on Abdul Hakim-Katch Kho road, Pull 84/15-L, Judyali Bungla, Pull Chukian to 5-8/R, Qatalpur to Razabad and Chuk No. 311 to Mirza Sohail Jahanian would be started from the said date.

Speaking on the occasion, the MPA said that completion of roads construction would lead to end difficulties of people.

Sugar cess funds are meant for the welfare of cane growers to facilitate them to supply sugarcane from field to mills.

