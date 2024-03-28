Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman seeks massive operation for recovery Priya Kumari

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Chairman Sindhi Adabi board Makhdoom Saeed u Zaman ‘Atif’ expressing concern over the deteriorated law and order situation in Sindh particularly in upper Sindh has demanded for reforms in Police system and conduct massive operation for recovering innocent Priya Kumari and other abductees.

In a statement on Thursday He said that challenging Government writ by outlaws in upper sindh was a big question mark.He said that main reason behind increasind ratio of crimes was carrying no massive operation against criminals as well as quitting national traditions by the people of Sindh.

He urged Sindh Government to conduct massive operation against criminals with the help of Army and Rangers and recover innocent priya Kumari and other abductees and improve law and order situation in Sindh