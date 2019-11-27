Making waste water useful need of hour: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that making waste water useful was the need of hour and many steps could be taken to re-use the water used in everyday life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that making waste water useful was the need of hour and many steps could be taken to re-use the water used in everyday life.

Keeping this in view the federal government had decided to set up desalination plants in various areas of the metropolis and the arrangements for the purpose were in final stages.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the 4th Karachi International Water Conference as a Chief Guest, he said the Karachi package announced by the Prime Minister also included a plan to provide pure clean drinking water to the citizens, according to a statement.

Imran Ismail said that water crisis was one of the major challenges faced by the present government for which Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to implement water supply projects across the country.

The governor said that the present government wanted to tackle the issue of clean drinking water in the country on a priority basis andin this regard Work on K-IV project was underway to ensure the supplyof water to the citizens of Karachi. The city would soon have a goodnew regarding water supply. He added the present government was committed to ensuring the implementation of the national water policy so that a better watersupply system could be established in each province.

The governor Sindh further said that awareness about the importance of water and its use was the need of an hour, especially farmers should also be made aware about use of water to save it.

Imran Ismail said I was very happy to know about establishment of Water Institute at NED University.

He assured full support on behalf of the Federal Government as this institute would provide services notonly to Karachi but the whole of Pakistan. He appreciated the successful holding of Karachi International Water Conference by the Hisaar Foundation.Talking to media on the occasion, Governor Sindh said that Karachi faced major challenges, including issues such as drainage and disposal of waste. The federal government was working hard to cooperate withthe provincial government in this regard. He assured the Sindh government of full support from the federal government.

Responding to a question, the Governor said that out of the Rs 162 billion announced for the Karachi, Rs. 8 billion had been released and the new projects would also be launched. Replying to the question on K-IV, he said that completion of the K-IVproject was essential to ensure water supply to Karachi.

To another query on Street Crime, Imran Ismail said that complete elimination of street crime could be made possible whenever we make Karachi a smart city.

Answering a question about economy, the governor said that according to the report of an international organization, Pakistan was included in the list of the countries on which 20 per cent of the world economy would be dependent in 2024.