Malik Asad Ali wins PP-160 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate, Malik Asad Ali has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-160, Lahore-XVI by securing 26,781 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Azam Khan Niazi who bagged 21,249 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained 40.84%.