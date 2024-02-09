Malik Asad Ali Wins PP-160 Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2024 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N candidate, Malik Asad Ali has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-160, Lahore-XVI by securing 26,781 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Independent candidate, Azam Khan Niazi who bagged 21,249 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained 40.84%.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 February 2024
U19 WC: Australia beat Pakistan by one wicket in thrilling contest
Elections 2024: counting process underway as nation awaits results
Pakistan Army congratulates nation on peaceful general elections
US Supreme Court skeptical of keeping Trump off the ballot
EC delegation express satisfaction over transparent polling process in Attock
Russia says 100 POWs returned in swap with Ukraine
Elections peacefully conducted across Sindh
PEC directs action against Qadir Mandokhel for interfering secrecy of voting
Ukraine army chief Zaluzhny removed from post
U.S. stock markets hover near record highs on positive earings
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPPP's Irfan Ali Laghari wins NA-227 election2 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Agha Saraj Khan Durrani wins PS- 9 election12 minutes ago
-
Mujtaba Shuja Ur Rehman wins PP-148 election12 minutes ago
-
Amir Talal Khan wins NA-178 election12 minutes ago
-
PPPP’s Abdul Rauf Khosa wins PS- 4 election12 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Hafiz Farhat Abbas wins PP-157 election12 minutes ago
-
PPPP's Khalid Ahmed Khan wins NA-198 election12 minutes ago
-
Three held for gas decanting21 minutes ago
-
PMl-N's Nadeem Abbas Rabaira wins NA-135 election21 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Waheed wins PP-152 election22 minutes ago
-
Independent candidate Anwer Taj wins NA-24 election22 minutes ago
-
PML-N's Malik Ghulam Habib wins PP-154 election22 minutes ago