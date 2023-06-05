UrduPoint.com

Man Allegedly Commits Suicide Over Property Dispute

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 05, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Man allegedly commits suicide over property dispute

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Man allegedly committed suicide over property dispute, police said.

Muhammad Yaqoob shot himself at Qasba Khairpur Sadat in tehsil Alipur yesterday night. He was immediately shifted to THQ hospital but succumbed to injuries on way to the hospital.

Family source said the victim's father-in-law had sold shop named in his wife earlier that caused him to take extreme step in a fit of anger and grief.

According to police, investigation was on and whether it was a murder or suicide would be determined on postmortem report due in next few days.

