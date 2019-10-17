A sessions court on Thursday handed down death penalty on two counts to a man involved in rape-cum-murder of a seven-year-old child

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Thursday handed down death penalty on two counts to a man involved in rape-cum-murder of a seven-year-old child.

The court also imposed Rs 700,000 fine on the accused, Bisam Nazim, besides life imprisonment.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sajawal Khan announced the verdict after hearing detailed arguments of the parties and examining of available evidence.

According to prosecution, the accused raped and killed the child in the limits of Shera Kot police station.

The police concerned had registered a case against the accused under sections 302, 363, 377 and 364-A of Pakistan Penal Code, on January 3, 2018.

The locals arrested the accused from the crime scene while he was trying to escape. The accused severally injured the boy with knife after raping him. The injured boy was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.