Man Burns Alive As Fire Erupted Due To Gas Heater
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A person was burnt alive as a fire broke out in a room due to a gas heater in Mian Channu area.
According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old person named Nabeel Afzal resident of Basti Hassanabad Mian Channu was present in the room when suddenly fire broke out due to a gas heater and he sustained serious burn injuries and died.
The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Mian Channu.
APP/qbs-sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Six people including an ASI killed in firing between two groups in Larkana6 minutes ago
-
PTI in habit of not accepting its defeat: Azma Bukhari16 minutes ago
-
11 criminals netted in Sargodha36 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather likely to persist in most districts of KP56 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive on Rwp Ring Road to be started on Feb 15: Commissioner1 hour ago
-
1886 cameras installed at 306 locations to make Rwp a safe city2 hours ago
-
Independent candidates grouping up for forming govt in KP2 hours ago
-
Four dacoits shot dead, police official embraced martyrdom after encounter13 hours ago
-
Gilani's votes increased after recounting in NA-14813 hours ago
-
Achakzai congratulates Nation, winning candidates14 hours ago
-
PPP ready to form Sindh government fourth time. Khuhro14 hours ago
-
Sindh legend artist passed away14 hours ago