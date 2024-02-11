Man burns alive as fire erupted due to gas heater

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A person was burnt alive as a fire broke out in a room due to a gas heater in Mian Channu area.

According to Rescue officials, a 40-year-old person named Nabeel Afzal resident of Basti Hassanabad Mian Channu was present in the room when suddenly fire broke out due to a gas heater and he sustained serious burn injuries and died.

The rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Tehsil headquarters hospital Mian Channu.

APP/qbs-sak