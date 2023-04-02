Man Commits Suicide
Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A young man reportedly committed suicide, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Shahid Masih (50), resident of B-block Chaman Zar Colony Warispura ended his life by hanging himself from a rope in his house.
The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.
The motive behind the suicide could not be ascertained.
Further investigation was underway.