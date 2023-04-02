UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide

Sumaira FH Published April 02, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A young man reportedly committed suicide, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Shahid Masih (50), resident of B-block Chaman Zar Colony Warispura ended his life by hanging himself from a rope in his house.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The motive behind the suicide could not be ascertained.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Young Man Chaman Sunday From

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

38 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

1 hour ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.