Man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :A young man reportedly committed suicide, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Shahid Masih (50), resident of B-block Chaman Zar Colony Warispura ended his life by hanging himself from a rope in his house.

The police sent the body to mortuary for postmortem.

The motive behind the suicide could not be ascertained.

Further investigation was underway.