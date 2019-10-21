Man commits suicide in Faisalabad

A man committed suicide over domestic dispute here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) -:A man committed suicide over domestic dispute here on Monday.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 30-year-old Abdur Rehman,son of Shabbir, resident of chak 229, swallowed poisonous pills when his family reprimanded him over domestic dispute.

He was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad in critical condition where he breathed his last.

The body was handed over to the relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.