Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:54 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed a suicide by hanging himself over domestic dispute here at Village 311/EB on Monday.

According to police spokesman,40-year old Ghulam Rasool had dispute with his wife over some domestic issues from last few days.

On Monday, he hanged himself with a tree and committed suicide after exchange of hot arguments with his wife.

Police have reached to the spot and started probe into incident.

Further investigation was underway.

