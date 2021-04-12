Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Dispute
Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 07:54 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A man committed a suicide by hanging himself over domestic dispute here at Village 311/EB on Monday.
According to police spokesman,40-year old Ghulam Rasool had dispute with his wife over some domestic issues from last few days.
On Monday, he hanged himself with a tree and committed suicide after exchange of hot arguments with his wife.
Police have reached to the spot and started probe into incident.
Further investigation was underway.