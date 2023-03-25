Man dies, one injured in accident

A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a coach and trailer at Bhoor Cross near Makran Costal Highway on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a coach and trailer at Bhoor Cross near Makran Costal Highway on Saturday.

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on way to Gwadar from Karachi when a trailer hit it due to overspeeding.

As a result, one person died while another suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, adding the Levies force registered a case.