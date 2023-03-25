UrduPoint.com

Man Dies, One Injured In Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Man dies, one injured in accident

A man died and another sustained injuries in a collision between a coach and trailer at Bhoor Cross near Makran Costal Highway on Saturday

According to Levies sources, a passenger coach carrying commuters was on way to Gwadar from Karachi when a trailer hit it due to overspeeding.

As a result, one person died while another suffered wounds.

The body and the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, adding the Levies force registered a case.

