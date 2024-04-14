Open Menu

Man Gunned Down In Deewal Manal Village Amid Family Fued

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Man shot dead in a tragic incident from long-standing family feuds in village Diwal Manal Tehsil Havelian an area of Nara police station.

According to the police sources, man who was identified as Sardar Asif son of Haider Zaman was shot in Deewal Manal, had been released from a 14-year prison sentence just a year prior to his involvement in a murder case, became the victim of renewed violence.

As per initial reports, the killing was a direct result of long standing family animosity. Sardar Asif was gunned down near his residence, highlighting the tragic consequences of unresolved disputes within communities.

Sardar Asif had returned to the village merely a year ago following his release from incarceration, having served time for the murder of Basharat, son of Gulistan, fifteen years prior. The complexity of intergenerational conflicts and their repercussions has once again come to the forefront with this latest tragedy.

In response to the incident, the heirs of the deceased have taken legal action by filing a complaint against five individuals allegedly involved in the crime. Nara police station has registered a murder case and have commenced investigations into the matter.

