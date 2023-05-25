Man injures in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A 20-year-old man sustained critical injuries after got hit with speeding bus what rescuer said.

Victim named Haseeb, son of Iqbal was on walking at Muzaffargarh- Jhang road when he came across the accident.

He received head injuries before removed to DHQ hospital by motorbike service of the rescue department.

Sadar Police Station started enquiry after collecting evidences by reaching out the spot.