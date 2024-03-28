Man Killed After Being Hit By Train
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A 40-year-old man died after being hit by a train near here late Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the victim identified as Zahoor s/o Abdullah, resident of Shamsabad was trying to cross the railway track near Bhaiwala, Jhumra Road, when a train hit him. He died on the spot.
The body was handed over to railway police.
