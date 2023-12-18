Man killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw

while another injured near tehsil Samundri on Monday.

The Rescue1122 said that the collision occurred near Chak No 138-GB on

Samundri-Gojra road.

Resultantly, Saleem, 35, was killed on the spot while Bilal suffered injuries.

A Rescue team shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital.