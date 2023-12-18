Man Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A man was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and a rickshaw
while another injured near tehsil Samundri on Monday.
The Rescue1122 said that the collision occurred near Chak No 138-GB on
Samundri-Gojra road.
Resultantly, Saleem, 35, was killed on the spot while Bilal suffered injuries.
A Rescue team shifted the body and the injured to a local hospital.