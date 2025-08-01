Man kills wife in Faisalabad

An man killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Mureedwala police on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) An man killed his wife over a domestic dispute in the limits of Mureedwala police on Friday.

According to police, accused Arif of Chak No 211-GB, Khiderwala quarreled with his wife over delay in breakfast. He got infuriated and axed to death Razia (50) and fled the scene.

Police moved the body to the mortuary and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.