Man Possessing 3630gm Cannabis Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KOHAT, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) ::The Ustarzai police here have arrested a drug dealer after recovering 3630gm of cannabis from his possession during a raid on intelligence based information on Friday.

Spokesman for Kohat police said a police team headed by SHO Ustarzai, Saifullah Khan raided a house on a tip-off and arrested a narcotics dealer identified as Ehteram Hussain, resident of Ustarzai Bala.

Police recovered 3630gms of cannabis from the drug dealer.

A case under narcotics act was registered against the accused. Locals of the area have commended the Ustarzai police efforts in eliminating the curse of drugs from their area.

