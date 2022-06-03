Man possessing 3630gm cannabis arrested

KOHAT, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) ::The Ustarzai police here have arrested a drug dealer after recovering 3630gm of cannabis from his possession during a raid on intelligence based information on Friday.

Spokesman for Kohat police said a police team headed by SHO Ustarzai, Saifullah Khan raided a house on a tip-off and arrested a narcotics dealer identified as Ehteram Hussain, resident of Ustarzai Bala.

Police recovered 3630gms of cannabis from the drug dealer.

A case under narcotics act was registered against the accused. Locals of the area have commended the Ustarzai police efforts in eliminating the curse of drugs from their area.