Man shot dead

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) A paramour was allegedly shot dead in the area of City Sammundri police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Thursday that a youth Bilal Masih (35) had reportedly illicit relations with a woman Samuel Masih,resident of Zia Market Rajana Road area.

On the day of incident, son of the woman got infuriated after seeing Bilal in his house at night and he shot him dead on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the culprit who managed to escape from the scene.

Police launched investigation.