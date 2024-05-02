Man suffers severe burns as solar panel battery explodes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) A man suffered severe burn injuries after a battery, being powered by solar panel system, exploded and triggered fire inside his home in suburbs of Muzaffargarh city on Thursday.

Muhammad Javed (40) was present inside a room of his home at Tibba Kareem Abad, DG Khan-Muzaffargarh road, when the battery attached to the solar system somehow exploded and caused fire leaving him severely injured with burn wounds.

Around 85 per cent of his body had burn injuries, according to rescuers who had reached the site riding two ambulances, a fire vehicle and a motorcycle ambulance.

District Emergency Officer Dr. Muhammad Hussain Mian supervised the fire extinguishing operation and first aid treatment to the injured before he was shifted to DHQ hospital for further treatment.

