Man, woman committed suicide in Tharparkar

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A man and a woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Monday.

According to details 14-years-old boy satyadan s/o Kirishan Thaakur ended his life by hanging himself at home.on other hand 48-years old married woman Allah Bachai ended her life by hanging herself with a tree in village sadhoi near Diplo.

Police handed over both dead bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.further investigation was under way.