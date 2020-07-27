UrduPoint.com
Man, Woman Committed Suicide In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 04:11 PM

Man, woman committed suicide in Tharparkar

A man and a woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Monday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :A man and a woman committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Monday.

According to details 14-years-old boy satyadan s/o Kirishan Thaakur ended his life by hanging himself at home.on other hand 48-years old married woman Allah Bachai ended her life by hanging herself with a tree in village sadhoi near Diplo.

Police handed over both dead bodies to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Reason behind suicide not yet ascertained.further investigation was under way.

More Stories From Pakistan

