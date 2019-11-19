UrduPoint.com
Manchester Lord Mayor Meets Punjab Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 08:07 PM

A delegation led by Lord Mayor of Manchester, United Kingdom Abid Latif Chohan called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday

They discussed matters of mutual interest during the meeting.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan-UK relations spanned over decades and Pakistan gave importance to the relations.

A large number of Pakistanis living in the UK, were playing an important role in improving the bilateral relations.

He said that Overseas Pakistanis Commission, Punjab was proactively working to resolve the problems of expatriate Pakistanis. Usman Buzdar maintained that further expansion of relations between the two countries was need of the hour.

He said that a conducive environment was being provided to investors in Punjab province. Conspicuous results have been achieved in health-care, education and skills development sectors in collaboration with the Department for International Development, UK and Punjab province.

The government believed in taking practical measures to provide relief to the masses, he said, adding that investment on human development was the best investment for a bright future of the country.

Abid Latif Chohan said that steps would be taken jointly to boost bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UK and investment opportunities in the Punjab province would be benefitted.

Councillors Lutf-Ur-Rehman and Basit Sheikh, Chairman Pakistan Community Centre Manchester Haroon Afzal Khatana, Rana Abdul Sattar, Abdul Qayyum, Ataul Mustafa Chohan, Ch.

Anwar Yaqoob, Qazi Mubeen and others were included in the delegation.

Provincial law minister Raja Basharat, Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, VC OPC Punjab Ch. Waseem Akhtar and others were also present on this occasion.

