Mangla Dam water level continues at verge of seasonal shrinking

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) As a result of continual heavy snowfall on upper reaches of the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir, water level in the Mangla dam is constantly at the verge of seasonal shrinking getting very much close to stipulated minimum level of 1050 feet due to continual decline due to low inflows to the reservoir.

The water level in Mangla dam was reported as 1078.00 feet on Monday against maximum conservation level of 1242 feet with the live storage capacity of 0.168 MAF in the reservoir, official sources told APP here on Monday.

It may be mentioned that Mangla Dam stands largest reservoir in terms of water storage in the country, was filled to its maximum conservation capacity of 1242 feet, on August 17, last year as seasonal impounding of the reservoir, the sources said.

The inflows and outflows of Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir was recorded respectively as 22800 and 28000 cusecs of water from the dam on Monday.

"The inflows and outflows of the River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours", the sources added.

