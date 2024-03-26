Open Menu

Mangla Dam Water Level Nears Critical Decline: Only 0.138 MAF Remains

Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Amidst heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir, the water level in Mangla Dam, Pakistan's second-largest reservoir, is rapidly declining. Official sources report that as of Tuesday, the water level stands at 1073.30 feet, dangerously close to the stipulated minimum level of 1050 feet

With only 0.138 MAF of water remaining in the reservoir, concerns are rising about its ability to meet demand.

Mangla Dam, boasting the largest water storage capacity in the country, reached its maximum conservation level of 1242 feet last August during seasonal impounding.

However, low inflows have led to a steady decline in water levels.

Inflows and outflows of the Jhelum River at Mangla reservoir were recorded at 18000 and 28000 cusecs respectively on Monday, reflecting mean flows over a 24-hour period.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as the declining water levels could have significant implications for water availability and agriculture in the region.

