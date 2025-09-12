Open Menu

Mansehra Police Arrest Individual For Flaunting Weapons Online

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Mansehra Police arrest individual for flaunting weapons online

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Following the strict directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra, Shafiullah Gandapur, action against those displaying weapons on social media is underway.

Under the supervision of DSP Phulra Mudassir Zia, the newly appointed SHO of Phulra Police Station, Qaim Ali Shah, promptly arrested Aqeel Ahmed, son of Saeen, a resident of Phul Keri, for showcasing weapons on social media.

The accused expressed remorse for his actions and submitted a written affidavit pledging not to repeat such behavior in the future.

A case has also been registered against him at Phulra Police Station.

DPO Mansehra made it clear that strict action will continue across the district against individuals involved in displaying weapons, aerial firing, or any other illegal activities, in order to maintain peace and order in society.

