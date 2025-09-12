- Home
IBCC Concludes Workshop On Conceptual Examination To Build The Professional Capacity Of Examiners And Others
Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), in collaboration with the Agha Khan University Examination board (AKU-EB), successfully concluded a three-day capacity development workshop on the conceptual Examination/Model Assessment Framework (MAF).
This three-day workshop began on September 9 at the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) auditorium, Islamabad, aiming to build the professional capacity of examiners, paper setters, and assessors by moving beyond rote memorization towards critical thinking, application of knowledge, and student-centered learning.
The closing ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, along with Chairman FBISE, Prof. Dr Ikram Ali Malik. The event was also attended by senior trainers, educationists, and examiners from across the country, said a press release on Friday.
During the closing session, the chief guest, Vice Chancellor of AIOU, Prof. Dr Nasir Mahmood, appreciated IBCC’s initiative, describing the training as highly valuable and impactful.
He emphasized that such efforts in promoting conceptual examination would encourage future generations to think critically, analyze effectively, and achieve greater success in a competitive world.
During the training sessions, Executive Director of IBCC, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said, "Conceptual examination is crucial for ensuring meaningful learning outcomes, shifting focus from rote memorization to knowledge application and critical thinking."
Chairman of the FBISE Prof. Dr Ikram Ali Malik noted that the journey towards conceptual learning began in 2015 and expressed satisfaction at the remarkable progress being made by IBCC and AKU-EB in steering education away from rote memorization towards critical, conceptual, and meaningful learning.
The workshop was led by Deputy Director IBCC, Sadia Naz Brohi, with training support from experts of AKU-EB, including Munira Mohammad, Ali Bejani, and Kashif Hussain.
Their contributions played a key role in enhancing the understanding of the participants related to conceptual examination and modern assessment practices.
Other representatives from IBCC, including Directors Dr Shahzad Ali Gill, Irfan Ali Ansari, and Deputy Director Muhammad Nadeem, have also joined and attended the training workshop.
The workshop concluded on a highly positive note, with participants appreciating the valuable insights and practical approaches shared during the training.
